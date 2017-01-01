What is Woebot? Woebot is an automated conversational agent (chatbot) who helps you monitor mood and learn about yourself. Drawing from a therapeutic framework known as Cognitive Behaviour Therapy, Woebot asks people how they’re feeling and what is going on in their lives in the format of brief daily conversations. Woebot also talks to you about mental health and wellness and sends you videos and other useful tools depending on your mood and needs at that moment. You can think of Woebot as a choose-your-own-adventure self-help book that is capable of storing all of your entries, and gets more specific to your needs over time.

How does it work? Woebot is built using a combination of natural language processing, therapeutic expertise, excellent writing, and sense of humor to create the experience of a therapeutic conversation for all of the people that use him.

Does it work? In a recent study conducted at Stanford University using Woebot lead to significant reductions in anxiety and depression among people aged 18-28 years old, compared to an information-only control group. 85% of participants used Woebot on a daily or almost daily basis, and 90% said they would recommend it to a friend. You can read the entire peer-reviewed study here

Who's it for? Woebot was built for young adults in college and grad school, and is most appropriate for those aged 18 and older. If you are younger than 18 you can use Woebot with the permission of your parents or guardians. On sign-up you'll be asked for your parents' email and they will be sent a message explaining what Woebot is and asking them to complete the transaction.

Can my Facebook friends see that I’m using Woebot or what I’m saying? No, Woebot uses Facebook’s Messenger app to deliver those therapeutic conversations, but this doesn’t leave any public impression on your Facebook profile or newsfeed. If you “Like” our Facebook Page, your friends can see that.