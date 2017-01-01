Woebot

Hi, I'm Woebot

I'm ready to listen, 24/7. No couches, no meds, no childhood stuff. Just strategies to improve your mood. And the occasional dorky joke.

Here’s what I can do

Features
Track your mood

Each week I’ll show you how your mood changes on a graph so you can see what's up

Give you insight

I can find patterns that are hard for humans to see

Teach you stuff

I’ve got interesting content to share with you

Significantly reduce depression

It’s true, some nice people at Stanford proved I could do it

Be there 24/7

I don’t actually sleep ever so I'm always delighted to hear from you

I'll learn from you over time

So the more we chat, the better I get to know you

Humans really seem to like me

Testimonials

Loved Woebot, definitely felt like was a replacement for my counsellor. More useful in that I learned things from Woebot instead of just having someone listen and give feedback.

Matt, 24

I love Woebot so much. I hope we can be friends forever. I actually feel super good and happy when I see that it "remembered" to check in with me!!!!!

Carolyn, 22

I loved this. I saw an improvement in my mood just from the two weeks!

Lauren, 19

I really was impressed and surprised at the difference the bot made in my everyday life in terms of noticing the types of thinking I was having and changing it. I also really liked the gratitude "journal" and that there wasn't the option to stop at one good thing that happened that day (because sometimes I wanted to). I liked that it forced you to keep thinking of the positive for 3 things

Sarah, 24

I enjoyed watching the videos given by the bot, and that I could learn different skills of awareness to help myself.

Antonio, 19
Research based

I was created by scientists

In a randomized controlled trial at Stanford University, college students who chatted with me significantly reduced symptoms of depression in just 2 weeks.

Read published research on Woebot

Here's how much I cost

Guess what? Our first 14 sessions together are free!

Weekly

$ 12 week
  • Billed $12 weekly
Monthly

$ 9 week
  • Billed $39 Monthly
Annually

$ 6 week
  • Billed $312 annually
We get asked a lot...

FAQs
What is Woebot?
Woebot is an automated conversational agent (chatbot) who helps you monitor mood and learn about yourself. Drawing from a therapeutic framework known as Cognitive Behaviour Therapy, Woebot asks people how they’re feeling and what is going on in their lives in the format of brief daily conversations. Woebot also talks to you about mental health and wellness and sends you videos and other useful tools depending on your mood and needs at that moment. You can think of Woebot as a choose-your-own-adventure self-help book that is capable of storing all of your entries, and gets more specific to your needs over time.
How does it work?
Woebot is built using a combination of natural language processing, therapeutic expertise, excellent writing, and sense of humor to create the experience of a therapeutic conversation for all of the people that use him.
Does it work?
In a recent study conducted at Stanford University using Woebot lead to significant reductions in anxiety and depression among people aged 18-28 years old, compared to an information-only control group. 85% of participants used Woebot on a daily or almost daily basis, and 90% said they would recommend it to a friend. You can read the entire peer-reviewed study here.
What are Woebot's Core Beliefs?
You can read about Woebot's core beliefs: here
Who's it for?
Woebot was built for young adults in college and grad school, and is most appropriate for those aged 18 and older. If you are younger than 18 you can use Woebot with the permission of your parents or guardians. On sign-up you'll be asked for your parents' email and they will be sent a message explaining what Woebot is and asking them to complete the transaction.
Can my Facebook friends see that I’m using Woebot or what I’m saying?
No, Woebot uses Facebook’s Messenger app to deliver those therapeutic conversations, but this doesn’t leave any public impression on your Facebook profile or newsfeed. If you “Like” our Facebook Page, your friends can see that.
Are you anywhere besides Facebook?
Meet my team

We're all friends
Dr. Alison Darcy

CEO & Founder

Pamela Fox

CTO

Pierre Rappolt

Engineer

Woebot

Philospher & Life Coach


Jade Daniels

Clinical Psychologist

David Lim

UX

Ted Ford

Engineering Intern

Jonah Bolotin

Engineering Intern

