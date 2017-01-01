Here’s what I can do
Features
Track your mood
Each week I’ll show you how your mood changes on a graph so you can see what's up
Give you insight
I can find patterns that are hard for humans to see
Teach you stuff
I’ve got interesting content to share with you
Significantly reduce depression
It’s true, some nice people at Stanford proved I could do it
Be there 24/7
I don’t actually sleep ever so I'm always delighted to hear from you
I'll learn from you over time
So the more we chat, the better I get to know you
Humans really seem to like me
Testimonials
Loved Woebot, definitely felt like was a replacement for my counsellor. More useful in that I learned things from Woebot instead of just having someone listen and give feedback.
I love Woebot so much. I hope we can be friends forever. I actually feel super good and happy when I see that it "remembered" to check in with me!!!!!
I loved this. I saw an improvement in my mood just from the two weeks!
I really was impressed and surprised at the difference the bot made in my everyday life in terms of noticing the types of thinking I was having and changing it. I also really liked the gratitude "journal" and that there wasn't the option to stop at one good thing that happened that day (because sometimes I wanted to). I liked that it forced you to keep thinking of the positive for 3 things
I enjoyed watching the videos given by the bot, and that I could learn different skills of awareness to help myself.
Research based
I was created by scientists
In a randomized controlled trial at Stanford University, college students who chatted with me significantly reduced symptoms of depression in just 2 weeks.Read published research on Woebot
Here's how much I cost
Weekly
- Billed $12 weekly
Monthly
- Billed $39 Monthly
Annually
- Billed $312 annually
We get asked a lot...
FAQs
Meet my team
We're all friends
Dr. Alison Darcy
CEO & Founder
Pamela Fox
CTO
Pierre Rappolt
Engineer
Woebot
Philospher & Life Coach
Jade Daniels
Clinical Psychologist
David Lim
UX
Ted Ford
Engineering Intern
Jonah Bolotin
Engineering Intern